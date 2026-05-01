Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    CBA currency exchange rates (01.05.2026)

    Finance
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 09:39
    CBA currency exchange rates (01.05.2026)

    According to the official exchange rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for today, the US dollar remained unchanged at 1.7000 manats, the euro went up by 0.6% to 1.19934 manats, and 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.2% to 2.2660 manats.

    Currency Exchange Rate
    1 USD (US dollar) 1.7000
    1 EUR (Euro) 1.9934
    100 RUB (Russian ruble) 2.2660
    1 AUD (Australian dollar) 1.2224
    1 BYN (Belarusian ruble) 0.6031
    1 BGN (Bulgarian lev) 0.4628
    1 AED (UAE dirham) 0.1152
    100 KRW (South Korean won) 0.0817
    1 CZK (Czech koruna) 0.2489
    1 CNY (Chinese yuan) 0.2668
    1 DKK (Danish krone) 0.6330
    1 GEL (Georgian lari) 0.2170
    1 HKD (Hong Kong dollar) 0.0179
    1 INR (Indian rupee) 2.3114
    1 GBP (British pound) -
    10,000 IRR (Iranian rial) 0.1839
    1 SEK (Swedish krona) 2.1732
    1 CHF (Swiss franc) 0.5772
    1 ILS (Israeli shekel) 1.2512
    1 CAD (Canadian dollar) 5.5243
    1 KWD (Kuwaiti dinar) 0.3670
    1 KZT (Kazakhstani tenge) 0.4663
    1 QAR (Qatari riyal) 0.0194
    1 KGS (Kyrgyzstani som) 0.5472
    100 HUF (Hungarian forint) 0.0989
    1 MDL (Moldovan leu) 0.1832
    1 NOK (Norwegian krone) 0.0142
    100 UZS (Uzbekistani som) 0.6097
    100 PKR (Pakistani rupee) 0.4685
    1 PLN (Polish złoty) 0.3833
    1 RON (Romanian leu) 0.0170
    1 RSD (Serbian dinar) 1.3348
    1 SGD (Singapore dollar) 0.4533
    1 SAR (Saudi Arabian riyal) 2.3324
    1 SDR (IMF) 0.0376
    1 TRY (Turkish lira) 0.4857
    1 TMT (Turkmenistan manat) 0.0387
    1 UAH (Ukrainian hryvnia) 1.0812
    100 JPY (Japanese yen) 1.0019
    1 NZD (New Zealand dollar) 7,834.7050
    Gold (1 ounce) 125.5205
    Silver (1 ounce) 3,365.1415
    Platinum (1 ounce) 2,594.2340
    Palladium (1 ounce) 1.7000
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Currency exchange rates
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta məzənnələri (01.05.2026)
    Курсы валют Центрального банка Азербайджана (01.05.2026)

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