CBA currency exchange rates (01.05.2026)
Finance
- 01 May, 2026
- 09:39
According to the official exchange rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for today, the US dollar remained unchanged at 1.7000 manats, the euro went up by 0.6% to 1.19934 manats, and 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.2% to 2.2660 manats.
|Currency
|Exchange Rate
|1 USD (US dollar)
|1.7000
|1 EUR (Euro)
|1.9934
|100 RUB (Russian ruble)
|2.2660
|1 AUD (Australian dollar)
|1.2224
|1 BYN (Belarusian ruble)
|0.6031
|1 BGN (Bulgarian lev)
|0.4628
|1 AED (UAE dirham)
|0.1152
|100 KRW (South Korean won)
|0.0817
|1 CZK (Czech koruna)
|0.2489
|1 CNY (Chinese yuan)
|0.2668
|1 DKK (Danish krone)
|0.6330
|1 GEL (Georgian lari)
|0.2170
|1 HKD (Hong Kong dollar)
|0.0179
|1 INR (Indian rupee)
|2.3114
|1 GBP (British pound)
|-
|10,000 IRR (Iranian rial)
|0.1839
|1 SEK (Swedish krona)
|2.1732
|1 CHF (Swiss franc)
|0.5772
|1 ILS (Israeli shekel)
|1.2512
|1 CAD (Canadian dollar)
|5.5243
|1 KWD (Kuwaiti dinar)
|0.3670
|1 KZT (Kazakhstani tenge)
|0.4663
|1 QAR (Qatari riyal)
|0.0194
|1 KGS (Kyrgyzstani som)
|0.5472
|100 HUF (Hungarian forint)
|0.0989
|1 MDL (Moldovan leu)
|0.1832
|1 NOK (Norwegian krone)
|0.0142
|100 UZS (Uzbekistani som)
|0.6097
|100 PKR (Pakistani rupee)
|0.4685
|1 PLN (Polish złoty)
|0.3833
|1 RON (Romanian leu)
|0.0170
|1 RSD (Serbian dinar)
|1.3348
|1 SGD (Singapore dollar)
|0.4533
|1 SAR (Saudi Arabian riyal)
|2.3324
|1 SDR (IMF)
|0.0376
|1 TRY (Turkish lira)
|0.4857
|1 TMT (Turkmenistan manat)
|0.0387
|1 UAH (Ukrainian hryvnia)
|1.0812
|100 JPY (Japanese yen)
|1.0019
|1 NZD (New Zealand dollar)
|7,834.7050
|Gold (1 ounce)
|125.5205
|Silver (1 ounce)
|3,365.1415
|Platinum (1 ounce)
|2,594.2340
|Palladium (1 ounce)
|1.7000
Latest News
22:10
Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'Other countries
22:01
Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt systemForeign policy
21:45
Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia SummitForeign policy
21:30
Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban governmentOther countries
21:11
Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next weekOther countries
20:53
AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from powerForeign policy
20:35
Photo
Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO listForeign policy
20:14
Photo
Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in AzerbaijanKarabakh
19:55