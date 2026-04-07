Ukraine, Finland discuss security challenges, regional cooperation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke by phone with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on shared security challenges, including recent drone‑related incidents, Sybiha said on Thursday.

In a social media post, Sybiha said he "reiterated our position regarding recent drone‑related incidents and reaffirmed our readiness to work closely together and develop practical solutions to prevent such situations in the future."

He said Kyiv and Helsinki both understand that the root cause of the threats is "Russia's war against Ukraine," and that Ukraine's actions target "military and infrastructure targets on Russian territory in order to reduce its warfighting capacity - which is in our common interest."

Sybiha also briefed Valtonen on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visits to Türkiye and Syria, saying Ukraine is strengthening its role in the Middle East and working with regional partners "to enhance both regional stability and our own security."

He expressed gratitude for Finland's strong defence and political support and said they discussed the need to unblock a €90 billion loan to boost Ukraine's resilience. "Close cooperation and strong positions are key to achieving a lasting peace," Sybiha said.

Sybiha also provided an update on the battlefield situation and ongoing peace efforts, and said Ukraine remains committed to working with international partners to restore security and stability in Europe.