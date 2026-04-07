Ilkhom Abdurakhmon says Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are united by shared cultural values

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan maintain friendly relations based on mutual respect and shared cultural values, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon said at the Chakan Fashion Show "Heritage of Traditions Through the Ages," held in Baku and dedicated to Novruz, Report informs.

Ilkhom Abdurakhmon noted that the international Novruz holiday, rich in spiritual and cultural heritage, brings together Tajiks, Azerbaijanis, and peoples of neighboring countries.

He said, "The ancient Novruz holiday is widely celebrated in Azerbaijan as an important part of national traditions and the country"s rich cultural heritage. Therefore, holding today"s event in Azerbaijan is particularly symbolic for us, reflecting the shared historical and cultural traditions that have long connected the peoples of our region."

The event was organized by the Tajik Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Tajik designers Khurshed Sattorov, Vais Asoev, and Sulhiya Gulomova showcased collections Chakan, Nuri Badakhshan, and Navoi Khorasan, highlighting Tajikistan's rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

Guests were also introduced to elements of traditional Tajik culture and cuisine, including a festive table featuring seven types of dishes and sweets known as "Haft Sin" and "Haft Shin," which are integral to Novruz celebrations.

The cultural program featured performances by artists from Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, including Jahongir Zaripov, Khurshed Ibrohimzoda, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gülyanaq Mammadova. Dance groups from the Baku Academy of Choreography, led by Vusala Babayeva, and from the Khazar University, led by Khanim Karimzada, also performed.

The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, government agencies, lawmakers, cultural figures, and Tajik students studying in Azerbaijan.