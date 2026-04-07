The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has kept its forecast for Azerbaijan's daily oil production in 2026 unchanged, Report informs.

According to the April edition of EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, oil production in Azerbaijan is expected to average 540,000 barrels per day this year, the same as the previous month's projection.

The forecast anticipates production of 550,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, unchanged from March, 540,000 barrels per day in the second quarter, and 530,000 barrels per day in both the third and fourth quarters.

In 2025, daily oil output averaged 570,000 barrels in the first and second quarters and 560,000 barrels in the third and fourth quarters. Total liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan in 2025 was 570,000 barrels per day, according to the EIA.