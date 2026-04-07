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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan beach soccer team beats Moldova in second friendly

    Football
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 23:37
    Azerbaijan beach soccer team beats Moldova in second friendly

    Azerbaijan's national beach soccer team won its second friendly match during a training camp in Alanya, Türkiye, Report informs.

    The team faced Moldova again at the Alanya Belediyespor Beach Stadium and secured a 7-3 victory. Ramil Aliyev and Sabir Allahquliyev each scored two goals, while Kamran Gurbanov, Elchin Gasimov, and Sahib Mammadov added one goal each.

    In the first friendly between the teams, Azerbaijan also won 8-5.

    sports Azerbaijani athletes
    Çimərlik futbolu üzrə Azərbaycan millisi növbəti dəfə Moldovanı məğlub edib

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