Azerbaijan beach soccer team beats Moldova in second friendly

Azerbaijan's national beach soccer team won its second friendly match during a training camp in Alanya, Türkiye, Report informs.

The team faced Moldova again at the Alanya Belediyespor Beach Stadium and secured a 7-3 victory. Ramil Aliyev and Sabir Allahquliyev each scored two goals, while Kamran Gurbanov, Elchin Gasimov, and Sahib Mammadov added one goal each.

In the first friendly between the teams, Azerbaijan also won 8-5.