Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition

    Cultural policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 08:55
    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition

    Bentley Baku has unveiled the Art in Motion – solo exhibition by Rashad Mehdiyev, transforming the luxury showroom into a space where fine art meets deep philosophy, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva visited the exhibition.

    The exhibition explores the delicate boundary between a static moment of reflection and a continuous flow of internal transformation. The author delves into a world of metamorphosis, where thoughts and desires of the heroes are transformed into physical forms, acting as an extension of the human essence and symbolizing the richness of the inner world that knows no boundaries.

    The significant public interest in the exhibition underscores the profound impact of Rashad Mehdiyev's artistry within the landscape of modern Azerbaijani culture.

    The Art in Motion exhibition seamlessly weaves natural aesthetics with profound symbolism, presenting each piece as a gateway to a reality where imagination becomes reality. By merging the author's mastery with sculptural vision, the collection evolves into a cohesive living installation that mirrors the triumph of creative thought and beauty in modern Azerbaijan.

    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition
    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition
    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition
    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition
    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition
    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition
    Bentley Baku hosts Rashad Mehdiyev's solo exhibition

    IDEA Public Union Arzu Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva exhibition Rashad Mehdiyev
    Photo
    Rəşad Mehdiyevin yeni əsərləri təqdim edilib
    Photo
    Bentley Baku представил новые работы Рашада Мехдиева

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