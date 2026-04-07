Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, called US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization "unacceptable," Report informs via Iranian media.

Iravani also criticized Trump's warning to destroy the country's civilian infrastructure with the world watching as "regrettable." He said Iran would take appropriate countermeasures if the US struck civilian infrastructure and added that both the US and Israel would be responsible for regional and international consequences.

He said Tehran rejects a temporary ceasefire, arguing it would allow the US to regroup and prepare for further attacks on Iran. Iravani emphasized that Iran would take all necessary measures to defend its people, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and vital national interests.