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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    EIA projects Azerbaijan's 2027 daily oil output at 540,000 barrels

    Energy
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 23:04
    EIA projects Azerbaijan's 2027 daily oil output at 540,000 barrels

    The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has projected Azerbaijan's average daily oil production for 2027 at 540,000 barrels, Report informs.

    According to the April edition of EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, the forecast for 2027 remains unchanged from the March projection.

    The agency expects daily oil output in Azerbaijan to average 550,000 barrels in the first quarter, 540,000 barrels in the second quarter, and 530,000 barrels in both the third and fourth quarters, consistent with last month's forecast.

    daily oil production Energy Information Administration (EIA)
    EIA gələn il üçün Azərbaycanda neft hasilatı proqnozunu açıqlayıb
    Минэнерго США оставило без изменений прогноз по добыче нефти в Азербайджане на 2027 год

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