The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has projected Azerbaijan's average daily oil production for 2027 at 540,000 barrels, Report informs.

According to the April edition of EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, the forecast for 2027 remains unchanged from the March projection.

The agency expects daily oil output in Azerbaijan to average 550,000 barrels in the first quarter, 540,000 barrels in the second quarter, and 530,000 barrels in both the third and fourth quarters, consistent with last month's forecast.