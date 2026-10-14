Azerbaijani delegation participates in annual meetings of WB/IMF in Bangkok

A delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), led by Governor Taleh Kazimov, is on a working visit to Bangkok, the capital of the Kingdom of Thailand, to participate in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs, citing the CBA.

During the meetings, the delegation is scheduled to participate in a meeting of the constituency group that includes Azerbaijan, along with other related events.

The delegation also plans to hold bilateral meetings with senior WB and IMF officials, representatives of leading financial and investment institutions, and officials from other organizations.