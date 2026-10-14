Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Lithuanian ambassador congratulates Sabah on historic Champions League victory

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 09:32
    Lithuanian ambassador congratulates Sabah on historic Champions League victory

    Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius has congratulated Sabah on their victory over Czech club Slavia Prague in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, according to Report.

    "A wonderful night for Sabah FC and Azerbaijani football! Congratulations to the players and all the team! Proud to see Lithuanian coach Valdas Dambrauskas leading the team to this memorable achievement," the ambassador said in a post on X.

    Sabah secured a historic 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the second round of the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday.

    Kęstutis Vaškelevičius Sabah FK UEFA Champions League
    Litva səfiri "Sabah"ı UEFA Çempionlar Liqasındakı tarixi qələbəsi münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посол Литвы поздравил "Сабах" с исторической победой в ЛЧ
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