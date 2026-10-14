Lithuanian ambassador congratulates Sabah on historic Champions League victory

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Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius has congratulated Sabah on their victory over Czech club Slavia Prague in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, according to Report.

"A wonderful night for Sabah FC and Azerbaijani football! Congratulations to the players and all the team! Proud to see Lithuanian coach Valdas Dambrauskas leading the team to this memorable achievement," the ambassador said in a post on X.

Sabah secured a historic 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the second round of the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday.