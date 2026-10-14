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    Container traffic at Baku Port increases by 30%

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:12
    Container traffic at Baku Port increases by 30%

    The Baku International Sea Trade Port, owned by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), handled approximately 100,000 TEUs of container traffic in January–September this year.

    According to Report, ADY said this represents an increase of approximately 30% compared with the same period last year, when the port handled 77,300 TEUs, marking another record.

    During the same period, the port's total cargo throughput rose by 4% to 6.35 million tonnes, while dry cargo throughput increased by 71% to 1.75 million tonnes.

    Baku International Sea Trade Port Azerbaijan Railways CJSC
    Bakı Limanında konteyner daşımaları 30 % artıb
    Контейнерные перевозки в Бакинском порту увеличились на 30%
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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