Azerbaijan climbs one spot in UEFA rankings
Football
- 14 October, 2026
- 09:24
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Azerbaijan has climbed one spot in the UEFA country rankings.
According to Report, the rise came after Sabah FK defeated Czech side Slavia Prague 2-0 in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase.
The victory earned Azerbaijan an additional 0.500 coefficient points. The country now occupies 24th place in the rankings with 24.187 points.
Israel is 25th with 24.125 points, while Ukraine sits 23rd with 24.337 points.
England remains at the top of the UEFA rankings with 104.019 points.
Azərbaycan UEFA reytinqində bir pillə irəliləyib
Азербайджан поднялся на одну позицию в рейтинге УЕФА
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