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    Intensive cyberattacks target Azerbaijan's state information infrastructure

    ICT
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 09:42
    Intensive cyberattacks target Azerbaijan's state information infrastructure

    Azerbaijan recorded intensive cyberattack activity targeting state information infrastructure at around 10:00 p.m. (GMT+4) on October 13.

    According to Report, citing the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan, the attacks were carried out by a foreign hacking group, with more than 100 government domains targeted.

    As a result of the cyberattacks, disruptions were reported in the operation of the online information resources of a number of government institutions.

    The agency said that the impact of the attacks was contained through the implementation of appropriate technical measures, ensuring the continued operation of the affected websites.

    Efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and maintain the security of state information systems are ongoing.

    Cyberattacks Special Communication and Information Security State Service Azerbaijan
    Dövlət informasiya infrastrukturlarına qarşı intensiv kiberhücumlar olub
    Госслужба сообщила о кибератаке на информационные ресурсы Азербайджана
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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