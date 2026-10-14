Kyiv residents spend night in metro stations to shelter from Russian shelling
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- 14 October, 2026
- 10:17
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Kyiv came under another large-scale attack by Russian forces overnight from October 13 to 14.
According to Report's Eastern European bureau, residents of the Ukrainian capital were forced to seek shelter to protect themselves from the attacks.
One of the shelters was the Kyiv Metro.
Report presents photos taken at one of the stations.
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