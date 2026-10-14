Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Indian Minister of State for External Affairs arrives in Azerbaijan for CICA summit

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 09:33
    Indian Minister of State for External Affairs arrives in Azerbaijan for CICA summit

    Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has arrived in Baku to attend the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    According to Report, the minister announced his arrival in a post on social media platform X.

    Kirti Vardhan Singh Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Hindistanın XİN rəhbəri Azərbaycana gəlib
    Госминистр Индии прибыл в Азербайджан для участия в саммите СВМДА
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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