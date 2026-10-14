Indian Minister of State for External Affairs arrives in Azerbaijan for CICA summit
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 09:33
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Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has arrived in Baku to attend the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
According to Report, the minister announced his arrival in a post on social media platform X.
Arrived in Baku to participate in the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). I look forward to constructive deliberations on strengthening regional cooperation, building mutual trust, and advancing peace, stability and security across Asia.— Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) October 14, 2026
Hindistanın XİN rəhbəri Azərbaycana gəlib
Госминистр Индии прибыл в Азербайджан для участия в саммите СВМДА
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