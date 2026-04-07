Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation due to Iran war

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 23:55
    Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation due to Iran war

    Madagascar declared a nationwide state of energy emergency for 15 days on Tuesday, citing disruptions in energy supply caused by the ongoing conflict in the

    Middle East, its cabinet said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Several African governments have responded to surging global oil prices, spurred by the Iran war, by implementing sharp fuel price increases, energy-saving measures, or electricity rationing.

    "This decision was taken following the observation that the country is facing a deep crisis due to disruptions in energy supply across the island, linked to the conflict in the Middle East," the cabinet said in a statement.

    "The declaration of a state of energy emergency allows authorities to take exceptional and urgent measures to restore energy supply and ensure the continuity of public services."

    Local media in Madagascar reported widespread fuel shortages nationwide on Tuesday.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Madagascar Energy crisis
    Madaqaskarda fövqəladə vəziyyət tətbiq edilib
    В Мадагаскаре вводится чрезвычайное положение в сфере энергетики

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