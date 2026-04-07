Bahrain says UN Security Council failed to act after Hormuz resolution veto

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said the UN Security Council has failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

Report informs via Middle East media that he made the remarks while reading a joint statement on behalf of Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Reading the joint statement, Al Zayani said the countries regretted that the resolution presented had not been adopted and that the council had failed to meet its obligations regarding "illegal actions" requiring urgent measures. He added that the countries had hoped the draft resolution would represent a step toward a long-term solution ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, an international sea route.

China and Russia today vetoed the UN Security Council resolution concerning the Strait of Hormuz.