Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of Aghdaban massacre

Today marks another anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre.

Report recalls that the massacre was carried out on the night of April 7–8, 1992, in the village of Aghdaban, located in the Kalbajar district, by Armenian armed groups.

At the time, Aghdaban consisted of 130 houses, all of which were burned down, effectively wiping the village off the map. As many as 779 civilians were subjected to violence and torture. A total of 32 residents were killed, including elderly individuals aged 90–100, children, and women, some of whom were burned alive.

The attack also resulted in the destruction of cultural heritage, including manuscripts belonging to poet Gurban Aghdabanli and prominent ashug master Dada Shamshir.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev later described the massacre as one of the gravest crimes against humanity and a source of shame for all humankind.