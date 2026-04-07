TÜRKPA Economic Cooperation Commission holds 13th meeting in Baku

The 13th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Commission of TÜRKPA was held in the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan), focusing on the realities and prospects of joint economic activities among member states, Report informs.

The session was chaired by the commission's head, Mazhilis of Kazakhstan deputy Anas Bakkozhaev. Opening remarks were delivered by Bakkozhaev and other commission members, including Milli Majlis deputies Aghalar Valiyev and Fazil Mustafa, Bekmurza Ergeshov of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Turkish Grand National Assembly deputies Mahmut Ridvan Nazirli and Cemal Enginyurt, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma, Northern Cyprus representative in Baku Ufuk Turganer, and TÜRKPA Deputy Secretary-General Muhammet Alper Hayali.

After the speeches, commission members discussed agenda items and exchanged views on further economic cooperation among TÜRKPA member states, addressing modern challenges, coordinating activities, and consolidating the Turkic world against global and regional threats.

The commission approved the report and recommendations on the main topic and endorsed a draft model law on joint ventures, which will be presented at TÜRKPA"s 15th plenary session scheduled for October in Kyrgyzstan.

It was also decided to hold the next commission meeting in 2027 in Kazakhstan, focusing on economic security in TÜRKPA member states. The 2027 work plan also includes preparing a draft model law on smart cities and villages, as outlined in the 2023–2028 Strategic Roadmap.