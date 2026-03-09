Azerbaijan unveils its song and music video for Eurovision Song Contest 2026

JIVA's song "Just Go," which will represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, and its official music video have been presented to the public.

The song is an emotional ballad about love, sadness, and inner strength.

It reflects the idea of a person rediscovering themselves and turning a new page in their life after experiencing disappointment in a relationship. JIVA's powerful vocal abilities and emotional performance are particularly highlighted in the composition.

The author of the lyrics and music of the song is Azerbaijani and American composer Fuad Javadov. He is a composer and producer who has been active in various music projects both in Azerbaijan and the USA for many years. The director of the song's official music video is Farhad Ali.

Fuad Javadov was born in Baku in 1961. He studied at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory named after Uzeyir Hajibayli. The composer, who has been living in the USA since 1995, has released five music albums and has also composed music for film and television projects. He currently lives in Los Angeles.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna, Austria. The first semi-final of the contest will take place on May 12, the second semi-final on May 14, and the grand final on May 16, 2026.