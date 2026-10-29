Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's women's archery team has won gold at the second stage of the Asian Cup in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, featuring 120 athletes from 19 countries.

Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Archery Federation, that Yaylagul Ramazanova, Fatima Huseynli and Lala Abdurahmanova defeated Kazakhstan 5–4 in the final.

Azerbaijan also secured silver in the mixed team competition. Yaylagul Ramazanova and Mahammadali Aliyev finished second after losing to Iran in the final.

The national team's medal tally now stands at one gold and one silver.

The competition is a World Ranking Tournament on World Archery's official calendar. It allows athletes to earn world ranking points, strengthen their international standing and gain valuable experience ahead of major international competitions, including qualification events for the Summer Olympics.