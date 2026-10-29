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    South Korea, Germany agree to expand defense cooperation

    Other countries
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 16:38
    South Korea, Germany agree to expand defense cooperation

    South Korea and Germany have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to an enhanced strategic partnership.

    According to Report, citing Yonhap, the agreement was outlined in a joint statement released by the South Korean presidential administration.

    Under the partnership, the two countries will deepen cooperation in security and emerging technologies.

    "Recognizing that growing global risks and challenges require coordinated action, both countries have agreed to significantly intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security and defense ties, expanding cooperation in personnel training, and deepening information sharing," the statement said.

    The agreement was reached during a summit in Seoul between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

    Defense cooperation Strategic partnership South Korea Germany
    Cənubi Koreya və Almaniya müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirməklə bağlı razılığa gəlib
    Южная Корея и Германия договорились расширять сотрудничество в сфере обороны
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