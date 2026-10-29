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    Ali Asadov begins working visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 15:57
    Ali Asadov begins working visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov traveled to Georgia on a working visit on October 29.

    The Cabinet of Ministers told Report that Asadov was welcomed at Tbilisi's Shota Rustaveli International Airport by Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and other officials.

    Ali Asadov working visit Georgia
    Photo
    Əli Əsədov Gürcüstanda işgüzar səfərdədir
    Photo
    Али Асадов находится с рабочим визитом в Грузии
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