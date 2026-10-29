Ali Asadov begins working visit to Georgia
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 15:57
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov traveled to Georgia on a working visit on October 29.
The Cabinet of Ministers told Report that Asadov was welcomed at Tbilisi's Shota Rustaveli International Airport by Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and other officials.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
17:09
Polish swimmer expects Azerbaijan to host one of Oceanman's best eventsIndividual sports
17:03
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss energy cooperation and joint projectsEnergy
17:00
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Switzerland triple in January–SeptemberEnergy
16:58
Boris Najafov highlights youth participation in Oceanman AzerbaijanIndividual sports
16:51
Photo
AzerGold CJSC participates in International MiningMetals ExhibitionIndustry
16:46
Oceanman founder hopes for long-term future of races in AzerbaijanIndividual sports
16:42
EU opens applications for remaining €21.3 billion in SAFE defense loansForeign policy
16:38
South Korea, Germany agree to expand defense cooperationOther countries
16:29
Azerbaijan to showcase three films at Korkut Ata Film FestivalCultural policy