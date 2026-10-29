AzerGold CJSC participates in International MiningMetals Exhibition

AzerGold CJSC participated in the 20th Anniversary International MiningMetals Exhibition held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The international exhibition, which took place on October 27–29, covered the mining industry, metallurgy, and metalworking sectors.

Along with Azerbaijan, 163 companies representing 18 countries participated in the exhibition. The event featured modern equipment for the extraction and processing of mineral resources, innovative technologies, laboratory systems, and digital solutions applied in the industry.

Represented by a special stand at the exhibition, AzerGold CJSC informed international partners and visitors regarding the achievements made by the company over its 10 years of operation, its contributions to the country's economy, and its future development directions. In addition, information was presented at the stand about the activities of the company's first overseas subsidiary established in Uzbekistan – AzerGold Uzbekistan Foreign Investment Limited Liability Company, the geological exploration works planned to be carried out in the country, and prospective joint projects.

Visitors to the stand were offered the opportunity to take a virtual journey to the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area located in the Dashkasan district via Virtual Reality (VR) technology. Participants familiarized themselves with the main stages of the production process, from the extraction of mineral resources to the obtaining of gold-silver bullion.

Furthermore, gold and silver products of AzerGold CJSC were displayed at the exhibition. The unique gold coin titled "100 Years and a Legacy Beyond," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and crafted in 3D format using Smartminting technology, the "Karabakh" collection, and a total of 27 varieties of coins reflecting the nature, history, art, modernity, and ancient traditions of Azerbaijan attracted great interest from visitors. AzerGold was awarded the prize in the "Best Product Presentation" nomination at the 20th Anniversary International MiningMetals Exhibition, in which it was represented for the first time.

To date, the MiningMetals exhibition has brought together 1,723 companies and brands from 41 countries, with a total of 79,827 people visiting the exposition. Being one of the important platforms of the international mining and metallurgical industry, the exhibition creates opportunities for exchanging experience, establishing new business ties, and expanding international cooperation.