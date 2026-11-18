US tightens blockade of Iran, imposing restrictions on maritime oil transfers
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- 18 November, 2026
- 22:39
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The US military will consider any vessel taking on cargo at sea from ships that have departed Iran to be attempting to breach the naval blockade imposed by Washington, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
Report informs, citing Ynet that the command said such vessels will be subject to "detention, inspection and seizure, or will be sent back to Iranian ports." CENTCOM also warned that US forces could even attack the vessels if they refuse to cooperate.
ABŞ dəniz yolu ilə neft daşınmasına məhdudiyyətlər tətbiq edərək İranın blokadasını sərtləşdirir
США ужесточают блокаду Ирана, вводя ограничения на переброску нефти по морю
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