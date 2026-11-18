Azerbaijan, Eurosport discuss sports promotion and media cooperation
Individual sports
- 18 November, 2026
- 23:01
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Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Eurosport's Director of International Partnerships Bastien Marisy and International Brand Partnerships Manager Arthur Maillard.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report that the meeting focused on promoting sports competitions internationally, media cooperation and opportunities for future partnerships.
First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Sahib Alakbarov and Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation Farhad Aliyev also attended.
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