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Estonia's parliament (Riigikogu) has approved at first reading a draft resolution calling on the government to close border crossings along the country's border with Russia.

According to Report, the proposal was published on the Estonian parliament's official website.

The initiative, put forward by the conservative Isamaa party, was supported by 37 lawmakers, while two voted against it and 36 did not take part in the vote.

The draft resolution was submitted on September 14. According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, the party had previously made similar proposals twice, in spring and autumn 2025, but both were rejected.

Earlier, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said the decision on closing the border with Russia would be made at a government meeting. He noted that the restrictions could be either temporary or permanent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Estonia plans to close all border crossings with Russia from December 1.