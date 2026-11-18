Stay up to date with the top news!

Iran and Iran-linked hackers have targeted critical US infrastructure and information networks with cyberattacks since the start of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in written testimony submitted to the House of Representatives committee ahead of a hearing, according to Bloomberg, cited by Report.

"Since the start of the conflict with Iran in early 2026, Iranian state-sponsored cyber groups and pro-Iranian cybercriminals have targeted US critical infrastructure networks," he said.

According to Mullin, the US transportation, healthcare, water, energy and financial services sectors are increasingly becoming targets of pro-Iranian actors.

While the secretary noted that Iranian attacks had "historically been localized and caused minimal damage to poorly protected" industrial facilities, he warned that "vulnerable systems and poor cyber hygiene in critical infrastructure could have devastating consequences."

He did not clarify whether the cyberattacks were linked to the widespread disruptions affecting Microsoft Corp. services and US Federal Aviation Administration systems last week.

On November 18, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the technical disruptions were unrelated and had not been caused by any cyberattacks.