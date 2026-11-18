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Four more Azerbaijani boxers advanced to the quarterfinals on the third day of the European U23 Boxing Championships in Poreč, Croatia, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) was declared the winner after Moldova's Catalin Turcu was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit. The two-time European champion will face Czechia's Filip Horvat in the quarterfinals.

Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) defeated Italy's Badr Eddine Bouraouia by a unanimous 5-0 decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28) in the round of 16. He will next face Serbia's Nikola Maksimović.

Mahammadali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) beat Israel's Abdallah Rahal 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27) to advance. His third bout at the tournament will be against Spain's Brandon Chinea Collazos.

Nijat Alirzayev (70 kg) also reached the quarterfinals, defeating Lithuania's Edgaras Trotenskis 3-2 (30-27, 28-29, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29). He will face Montenegro's Miloš Roganović for a place in the semifinals.

Ashiraliyev and Alirzayev will fight on November 20, while Nazarov and Hunbatov will compete the following day.

The championships, featuring 276 boxers from 39 countries, will conclude on November 24. Another Azerbaijani boxer secured a quarterfinal place the previous day.