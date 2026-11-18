Stay up to date with the top news!

Hungary is negotiating with several countries and companies to secure seaborne oil supplies through Croatia for onward transport to Central Europe via the Adria pipeline, Economy and Energy Minister István Kapitány said.

Report informs that Kapitány made the remarks while attending an international conference on energy cooperation in Warsaw.

"We are holding talks with Croatia and Slovakia, with support from American partners, on the region's energy supply and security. The Adria pipeline plays a key role in supplying our region with oil and should become an important part of plans to diversify supplies," the minister said in a video address from Warsaw.

He said Budapest had already begun discussing contracts for seaborne oil deliveries.

"Our goal is to conclude cost-effective, long-term and sustainable agreements as soon as possible," Kapitány said.

The minister said representatives of Slovakia, Croatia and the United States had agreed to test the entire Adria pipeline at maximum capacity to assess its ability to transport the required volumes of crude.

The parties also agreed on the need to further expand Croatia's oil terminal and associated infrastructure to increase supply volumes.

Kapitány said Hungary intended to strengthen its role as a regional distribution hub linking different energy supply routes.

"This will allow us to supply Slovakia, Ukraine, Moldova and other countries through Hungarian territory," he said.