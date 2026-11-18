Turkish, UAE foreign ministers discuss Gulf situation by phone
Region
- 18 November, 2026
- 23:23
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation, Report informs, citing TRT Haber.
The ministers discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Persian Gulf. They also exchanged views on efforts to end conflicts in the region.
Fidan Əl Nəhyanla Fars körfəzindəki son vəziyyəti müzakirə edib
Главы МИД Турции и ОАЭ обсудили ситуацию в Персидском заливе
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