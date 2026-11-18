Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2026
- 23:12
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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation, Report informs, citing TRT Haber.
The ministers discussed bilateral relations and issues on the regional agenda.
Türkiyə və Azərbaycanın XİN rəhbərləri arasında telefon danışığı olub
Хакан Фидан и Джейхун Байрамов обсудили двусторонние отношения
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