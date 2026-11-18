The security threats facing the United States linked to Iran's alleged terrorist activities have increased significantly, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said during a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, according to Reuters, cited by Report.

"These threats have increased significantly. Our personnel, both overseas and in the United States, are facing heightened danger," he said, without providing further details.

Clayton stressed that US intelligence agencies continued to identify and disrupt alleged Iran-linked plots both inside and outside the country.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said the threat posed by radical Islamist groups, including those inspired by foreign terrorist organizations or countries that Washington designates as state sponsors of terrorism, remained high.

However, he said the most serious threats involving the use of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons were still largely limited to intentions or remained at the early stages of preparation.

Mullin also said that between January 21, 2025, and September 30, 2026, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers had detained more than 2,600 people suspected of or found to be involved in terrorism. More than 2,700 such individuals were deported during the same period.