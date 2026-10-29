Oceanman founder hopes for long-term future of races in Azerbaijan

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Oceanman founder Fermin Egido Alonso hopes to organize races in Azerbaijan for many years.

Report informs that he made the remarks at a press conference discussing the Oceanman Azerbaijan Sea Breeze open-water swimming event, scheduled for Baku in 2027.

"We believed we could build a successful project in Azerbaijan. I thank everyone who has supported us, particularly Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Secretary General Ogtay Atayev. I also thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports for supporting this project. I hope we will organize races in Azerbaijan for many years," he said.

The event will take place at Sea Breeze in September 2027, bringing together professional athletes, amateur swimmers and visitors from various countries.

Oceanman events are held in more than 35 countries. The series brings together professional athletes, experienced swimmers, amateurs aged 7–75, families and corporate teams.

The Oceanman Azerbaijan Sea Breeze program will feature races over several distances: the 10-kilometer Oceanman, the 5-kilometer Half Oceanman and a 2-kilometer sprint.