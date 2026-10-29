Azerbaijani, Slovak defense officials review military ties

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Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has received a delegation led by General Miroslav Lorinc, chief of the General Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that Hasanov said the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia had contributed positively to expanding and strengthening military ties.

Expressing satisfaction with the current state of military cooperation, the minister emphasized the importance of further developing these relations.

Lorinc thanked Hasanov for the warm welcome and hospitality, highlighting the importance of reciprocal visits in expanding military ties.

An official welcoming ceremony was held at the General Staff. Following a review of the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were played, and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with protocol.

First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, then met with the Slovak delegation.

The meetings addressed further expanding cooperation in military affairs, military technology and military education, as well as other defense issues of mutual interest.