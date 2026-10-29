President Ilham Aliyev to present awards to finalists of FIFA U-15 tournament in Baku

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Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will represent Azerbaijan at the OTS Summit.

According to information obtained by Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will be unable to attend the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Türkiye due to his participation in previously scheduled events and a busy work schedule.

On October 30, President Ilham Aliyev will present awards to the finalists of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, being held in Baku.

The final match and official closing ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku will take place on October 30. The head of state's participation in the awards ceremony was scheduled in advance.

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov will represent the Republic of Azerbaijan at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. Azerbaijani representatives will also actively participate in other relevant events held as part of the summit.