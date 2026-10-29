Azerbaijan to showcase three films at Korkut Ata Film Festival

Azerbaijan will participate in the 6th Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival with three films, which will take place in Istanbul from November 3 to 7, the Cinema Agency under the Ministry of Culture told Report.

According to the agency, Azerbaijani films will participate in all three categories featured in the festival's competition program.

The feature-length film Taghiyev: The School will compete in the feature film category, Azykh Cave in the documentary category, and "Torpağı Sanı Yaşayasan" (May You Live as Long as the Land) in the short fiction film category.

In addition, the festival will screen In a Southern City as an example of classic Azerbaijani cinema and 100 Years of the Baku Turkological Congress as an example of contemporary documentary filmmaking.

During the Azerbaijani delegation's visit, meetings are planned to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in cinema with countries across the Turkic world and establish new professional ties.

Founded by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2021, the festival aims to showcase the shared cultural heritage of Turkic countries and peoples to the world through cinema. Over the past five years, it has been held in various cities across Turkic countries, including Baku.