Albania has strongly condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack against Türkiye, Report informs, citing Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Edi Rama noted that the occurrence of a second attack in recent days causes deep concern:

"Türkiye is a brotherly country, strategic partner, and valued NATO ally for Albania. The attempts of the Iranian regime to create tension and instability by continuously attacking its neighbors are extremely dangerous. Such actions can lead to further escalation of the situation and pose a serious threat to regional as well as international security."

The Prime Minister also noted that Albania welcomes NATO's rapid response in defending its ground, airspace, and citizens:

"Albania is committed to protecting the security and unity of the Alliance together with Türkiye and all NATO allies."