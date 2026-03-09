Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Iranian media: 40 killed in US-Israeli attacks on residential areas of Tehran

    Region
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 23:26
    In today's US and Israeli strikes on residential areas of Tehran, 40 people were killed, Report informs, citing Iran's Tasnim news agency.

    The agency noted that several high-rise buildings were affected by the airstrikes.

    The death toll may rise, as search and rescue operations are currently underway.

    Tehranda yaşayış binaları atəşə tutulub, 40 nəfər həlak olub
    При атаке на жилые районы Тегерана погибли 40 человек

