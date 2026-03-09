Iranian media: 40 killed in US-Israeli attacks on residential areas of Tehran
- 09 March, 2026
- 23:26
In today's US and Israeli strikes on residential areas of Tehran, 40 people were killed, Report informs, citing Iran's Tasnim news agency.
The agency noted that several high-rise buildings were affected by the airstrikes.
The death toll may rise, as search and rescue operations are currently underway.
