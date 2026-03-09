Bahar Muradova speaks at UN on behalf of OTS

Within the framework of the general discussions of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), held at UN Headquarters in New York, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs of Azerbaijan, Bahar Muradova, delivered a statement on behalf of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.

Bahar Muradova stated that the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan - reaffirm their commitment to fundamental human rights, human dignity, as well as equal rights of women and men. She noted that these principles are also reflected in the UN Charter, which calls on member states to take consistent and purposeful steps in this direction.

In her speech, Bahar Muradova emphasized that the member states of the organization are committed to their obligations to fully ensure the rights of women and girls, and in this context support the goals and objectives of the "Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action." According to her, the rights of women and girls are an integral part of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Addressing the main theme of the session - strengthening women's and girls' access to justice - the committee chairperson noted that the measures taken in this direction are of great importance for the full realization of women's rights, their empowerment, and the advancement of gender equality. Furthermore, the progress achieved in this area contributes to the implementation of the goals set within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The speech particularly emphasized the role of the family as the fundamental and basic institution of society. It was stated that, in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the protection, strengthening, and development of the family play an important role in ensuring women's rights.

Bahar Muradova also emphasized the importance of creating the necessary conditions to ensure equal participation of women and girls in socio-economic development. She noted the significance of eliminating obstacles related to early and forced marriages, access to education and employment opportunities, as well as access to reproductive health services, especially for women and girls living in rural areas.

In conclusion, Muradova emphasized that the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States remain committed to international cooperation on issues of women's empowerment, advancement of gender equality, and strengthening human security. It was noted that this approach is also reflected in the Vision of the Turkic World 2040, adopted by the organization in 2021.