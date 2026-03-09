Pashinyan embarks on working visit to France
- 09 March, 2026
- 22:44
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has departed on a working visit to France, Report informs via Armenian media.
On March 10, Pashinyan will participate in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, and on March 11 he will visit Strasbourg.
The Armenian Prime Minister will deliver a speech at the European Parliament. As part of the visit, Pashinyan will also hold a meeting with EP President Roberta Metsola.
