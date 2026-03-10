Putin and Trump discuss Iran, Ukraine over phone

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

As Report informs via Russian media, this was announced by Yuri Ushakov, the aide to the President of Russia.

According to him, the sides focused on discussing the US and Israeli operation against Iran and negotiations on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"The conversation took place at the initiative of the American president. The leaders held a substantive and useful exchange of views on the situation in Iran. The conversation was businesslike, frank, and constructive in nature," Ushakov said.

He added that Putin, in his conversation with Trump, expressed a number of considerations aimed at the earliest possible political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Iran, and also highly praised the mediation efforts of the United States and the American leader personally in settling the war in Ukraine.