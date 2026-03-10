Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Putin and Trump discuss Iran, Ukraine over phone

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 00:14
    Putin and Trump discuss Iran, Ukraine over phone

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

    As Report informs via Russian media, this was announced by Yuri Ushakov, the aide to the President of Russia.

    According to him, the sides focused on discussing the US and Israeli operation against Iran and negotiations on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

    "The conversation took place at the initiative of the American president. The leaders held a substantive and useful exchange of views on the situation in Iran. The conversation was businesslike, frank, and constructive in nature," Ushakov said.

    He added that Putin, in his conversation with Trump, expressed a number of considerations aimed at the earliest possible political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Iran, and also highly praised the mediation efforts of the United States and the American leader personally in settling the war in Ukraine.

    Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
    Trampla Putin İran və Ukraynanı müzakirə etdilər
    Путин и Трамп обсудили по телефону Иран и Украину

    Latest News

    00:21

    Azerbaijan celebrates 'Wind Tuesday'

    Domestic policy
    00:14

    Putin and Trump discuss Iran, Ukraine over phone

    Region
    23:26

    Iranian media: 40 killed in US-Israeli attacks on residential areas of Tehran

    Region
    23:09
    Video

    Erdogan: South Caucasus, Asia, and Europe could be drawn into Iran war

    Region
    22:58

    G7 ready to act on oil surge but holds off tapping reserves

    Energy
    22:44

    Pashinyan embarks on working visit to France

    Other countries
    22:36

    Albania condemns Iran's ballistic missile attack against Türkiye

    Region
    22:16
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan unveils its song and music video for Eurovision Song Contest 2026

    Art
    21:28
    Photo

    Bahar Muradova speaks at UN on behalf of OTS

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed