Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Media: Iran–US talks may take place on April 11

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 17:56
    Media: Iran–US talks may take place on April 11

    Negotiations between Iranian and US representatives in Pakistan may be held on Saturday, April 11.

    Report informs, citing TASS that sources said the talks are scheduled for Saturday rather than Friday.

    Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had proposed holding the meeting in Islamabad on April 10.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran US-Iran talks
    Media: İran və ABŞ arasında danışıqlar aprelin 11-də keçirilə bilər
    СМИ: Переговоры Ирана и США могут состояться 11 апреля

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