Media: Iran–US talks may take place on April 11
Other countries
- 09 April, 2026
- 17:56
Negotiations between Iranian and US representatives in Pakistan may be held on Saturday, April 11.
Report informs, citing TASS that sources said the talks are scheduled for Saturday rather than Friday.
Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had proposed holding the meeting in Islamabad on April 10.
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