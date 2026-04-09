Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Manuel Neuer named UCL player of the week

    Football
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 18:55
    Manuel Neuer named UCL player of the week

    Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been voted the player of the week in the UEFA Champions League based on fan voting, Report informs.

    The goalkeeper pulled an outstanding performance in the first leg of the quarter-final match against Real Madrid (Spain) (2:1).

    Neuer surpassed David Raya (Arsenal), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) and Julian Alvarez (Atletico) in the voting.

    Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Player of the week
    Manuel Noyer Çempionlar Liqasında həftənin ən yaxşı futbolçusu seçilib

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