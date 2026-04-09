Manuel Neuer named UCL player of the week
Football
- 09 April, 2026
- 18:55
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been voted the player of the week in the UEFA Champions League based on fan voting, Report informs.
The goalkeeper pulled an outstanding performance in the first leg of the quarter-final match against Real Madrid (Spain) (2:1).
Neuer surpassed David Raya (Arsenal), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) and Julian Alvarez (Atletico) in the voting.
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