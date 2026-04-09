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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Russian MFA: Iran-US ceasefire should include Lebanon

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 19:14
    Russian MFA: Iran-US ceasefire should include Lebanon

    The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran, Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi, discussed the ceasefire reached between Tehran and Washington during a telephone conversation, Report informs via TASS.

    "Lavrov expressed hope that the negotiation process would be successful and welcomed the achievement of a two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran," the Russian MFA said.

    In turn, Araghchi thanked Moscow for its principled position on the situation in the Persian Gulf at the UN Security Council.

    "Moscow supports extending the ceasefire agreement in the conflict around Iran to Lebanon as well," the Russian MFA said.

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