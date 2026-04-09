Sahiba Gafarova meets Türkiye, TRNC delegates

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with participants of the 3rd meeting of the friendship groups of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Northern Cyprus, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.

The meeting was attended by delegations led by Speaker of the Northern Cyprus Turkish Assembly, Head of the Northern Cyprus-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Ziya Ozturkler and Head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Samil Ayrim.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that these relations are being successfully continued at the parliamentary level as representatives of the peoples, and it was noted that our legislative bodies cooperate both on a bilateral basis and in a trilateral format.

In this regard, the importance of the trilateral format of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Northern Cyprus inter-parliamentary relations working groups was emphasized, and it was brought to attention that the regular meetings held within this cooperation format serve the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the protection of common interests, and the strengthening of solidarity.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the discussions to be held in Baku over two days within the trilateral format will contribute to the further deepening of cooperation among the countries' parliaments.

Speaker of the Northern Cyprus Assembly Ziya Ozturkler expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's solidarity, friendship, brotherhood, and support shown to Northern Cyprus, and assessed the establishment of a friendship group with Northern Cyprus in the Azerbaijan Milli Majlis as an important step.

Head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim stated the importance of continuing relations between friendly and brotherly countries at the parliamentary level as well, and shared his views on further expanding relations in the trilateral format.

At the meeting, an exchange of views was held on other issues of mutual interest.