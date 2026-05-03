Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    F1 Miami race brought forward because of storm threat

    Formula 1
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 13:12
    F1 Miami race brought forward because of storm threat

    The start of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix has been brought forward three hours, with the race now beginning at 1 pm local time, according to the Formula 1 official website, Report informs.

    A thunderstorm is forecast for Sunday and if there is a threat of lightning in the area, the event would be disrupted.

    F1 stakeholders held a meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the latest forecast and what to do, with widespread rain and thunderstorms still predicted for later in the afternoon.

    After an extremely hot sprint race and qualifying day, with air temperatures of up to 34 °C, Sunday could have two rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms – first overnight into early morning, before a lull during the day, and then an increased chance in late afternoon and early evening.

    "Following discussions between FIA, FOM and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time," a statement from FIA, FOM and Miami Grand Prix read.

    Formula 1 Miami
    Mayami Qran-prisinin startı pis hava şəraitinə görə başqa vaxta keçirilib
    Старт Гран-при Майами перенесли из-за плохой погоды

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