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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Helicopter crash injures two in Thailand

    Other countries
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 15:16
    Helicopter crash injures two in Thailand

    A helicopter crashed behind a PTT petrol station near the BTS maintenance depot on Sukhumvit Road in Muang district of Samut Prakan province, Thailand, on Sunday morning, leaving two people injured, according to Bangkok Post.

    Reports identified the aircraft as a two-seat Guimbal Cabri G2, flown by the owner of a local factory and accompanied by a technician. The two sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals by emergency medical teams.

    Police said the crash was caused by a technical malfunction, which triggered a fire upon landing. The crash site was in dense undergrowth beside a factory at the end of Soi Bang Mek Khao.

    Firefighters pushed through thick vegetation while dragging hoses to extinguish flames engulfing the engine.

    helicopter crash Thailand
    Tailandda helikopter qəzası olub, xəsarət alanlar var
    Несколько человек пострадали при крушении вертолета в Таиланде

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