Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Winners of Baku Marathon 2026 determined

    Individual sports
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 14:32
    Winners of Baku Marathon 2026 determined

    The winner of the Baku Marathon 2026, held on May 3 on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has been determined.

    According to Report, the first athlete to reach the finish line among men was Ahmed Alkanoglu from Türkiye. Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar took second place, while Kyrgyzstan's representative Yrskeldi Akerov finished third.

    In the women's competition, Elena Tolstykh from Russia took first place, Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan came second, and Shirin Akimbay from Kazakhstan finished third.

    This year, for the first time, the Baku Marathon was held not over a 21-kilometer distance but on a full 42-kilometer route, with 25,000 participants taking part in the marathon.

    Baku Marathon 2026
    "Bakı Marafonu 2026"nın qalibləri müəyyənləşib
    Определилась тройка лидеров "Бакинского марафона-2026"

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