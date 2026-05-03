Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    LSFI outlines three steps to develop capital markets in CAREC countries

    Finance
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 13:31
    LSFI outlines three steps to develop capital markets in CAREC countries

    CAREC countries need to take three key steps to develop capital markets, said Nicoletta Centofanti, CEO of the Luxembourg Sustainable Finance Initiative (LSFI), at a seminar on capital markets held within the framework of the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    According to her, first and foremost, strategic clarity is needed.

    "First, there needs to be a clear objective and an officially designated body empowered to coordinate and advance this agenda. Second - accountability: participants in the process must be responsible for results. This applies to both investors and public institutions. It is important to organize the work of all platforms in such a way that the mission and the ultimate goal are clear," she noted.

    The third key element, according to her, is infrastructure development.

    "It is necessary to ensure an effective link between capital and its recipients - to connect issuers with investment companies and create conditions for the full functioning of the market," Centofanti emphasized.

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) CAREC
    LSFI CAREC-də kapital bazarlarının inkişafı üçün üç addımı açıqlayıb
    В LSFI назвали три шага для развития рынков капитала в ЦАРЭС

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